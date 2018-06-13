OPINION|'This is Nigeria': Childish Gambino's 'America' has found an echo in Africa

The camera, in wide angle, takes us inside one of those cavernous, dingy warehouses which the average moviegoer will immediately associate with a drug deal about to go wrong, or illegal bare-knuckle fighting.

In the middle of the floor, an empty chair. A man with a guitar walks into the frame, and sits in the chair. He starts strumming.

Soon music with a hesitant, if silly, beat floats in the air. We hold our breaths, for there is an eerie feeling that we are about to be plunged into either a horror movie, or over-the-top slapstick comedy.

Cut to a rapper dressed only in pants and shoes as he comes into the picture. He accepts a gun from someone.

Fifty-two seconds into the video, he shoots the guitar player, now hooded, through the head.

Then he starts rapping furiously: "This is America/ Don't catch you slippin' up/ Look what I'm whippin' up."

We flinch. We want to look away, want to shut our eyes, but now we are hooked. More blood-drenched lyrics ("Look at how I'm livin' now/ Police be trippin' now/ Yeah, this is America/ Guns in my area") and more heart-stopping images follow.