Nasty C, Boity & Beyonce: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
From trips to Paris to birthday celebrations, our faves were not shy to slay this weekend.
The past weekend held a landmark achievement for Siya Kolisi who became the first black Springbok captain to lead the squad and while he had a victorious moment on the field other big names had their own fun as well.
See what else some of your faves got up to.
Nasty C who is set to release his new album, Strings and Bling, next month was living life up in Amsterdam.
Beyonce and Jay Z almost broke the internet when snaps of the couple clad in very little made it onto the internet. The couple is currently on the On the Run Tour II (OTR II).
Boity was amongst the best dressed celebrities to honour the black and gold theme at the Moet Grand Day celebrations on Saturday night.
The Isithembiso actress was the opposite of her mean-girl character whenshe celebrated her birthday in an angelic floral white dress with sheer detail.
Maps Maponyane was busy chasing summer in Paris where he happily shared snaps of his time in Europe.