A good idea gone clearly wrong: PVC shoes

Small and see-through is in. Heels have become shorter, bags have become miniscule and sunglasses are so narrow they barely meet the tips of your eyelashes. Clear, colourful PVC and vinyl are the new season’s fabrics of choice for handbags and shoes, from the runway to the high street.

For Spring/Summer 2018, PVC was all over the runway. Chanel did everything from plastic hats, bags and coats, right down to a collection of heeled transparent knee-high boots. Off-White joined forces with Jimmy Choo to create a vinyl wrapped heel hybrid which has been seen on everyone’s feet, including Rihanna’s. Kanye West created a range of PVC ankle boots, mules and heels for his brand Yeezy, which many of the Kardashian clan have been sporting.

Designers aplenty are embracing plastic, perhaps inspired by the general trend towards the minimal, the barely the re. But, if you ask me, PVC shoes are questionable, even if they are Chanel; that won’t stop your feet sweating and turning your shoes into an unattractive and unhygienic mess. I have always been picky about shoes. For years I avoid - ed open toes at all costs. I have a thing about toes and how awkward they can look peeking out of the front of shoes. To me, PVC shoes rank right up there with peep toes for the most awkward shoes you can ever try to pull off.