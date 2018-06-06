Win a tasting and a personalised bottle of Gentleman Jack for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is the day to celebrate the gentlemen in your life – from the men who raised you to the lessons they’ve passed down and all the moments along the way.

Raise a glass to a gentleman well raised this Father’s Day with an engraved bottle of Gentleman Jack, double mellowed for exceptional smoothness. It’s the perfect gift to all the fathers who strive to be the best they can while raising others to do the same.

Buy a bottle of Gentleman Jack from May 28 to June 17 in-store or online at participating retailers* and receive a personalised engraved message fit for a gentleman on the bottle and a complimentary gift bag.

*Gentleman Jack is available at Makro, Norman Goodfellows, Netflorist and Bottleshop for the recommended retail price of R279.99 (price can vary) while stock lasts.