Design is Donald's life and passion

Donald Nxumalo has come a long way from playing on the streets of the Pretoria CBD where he grew up.

The 29 year old interior designer will be one of the featured exhibitors come this weekend, at the second installment of Design Joburg.

Design Joburg is the premier event in showcasing the leaders in decor and design, and Nxumalo couldn't be more excited.

"I feel really elated, blessed and affirmed at being given this opportunity to showcase amongst the designers in South Africa."

The young designer, who studied his craft at Tshwane University of Technology, describes himself as having a "passion for life, design and the smaller things in life".

"Growing up seeing my grandmother knitting and creating beautiful crocheted pieces got me fascinated in the beauty of creating something out of literally nothing.

"My design genius was born from here and I fell in love more and more with interior design and I eventually chose to make it my career path."