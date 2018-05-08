Accolade for local romance novelist

Former English teacher Natasha Anders went out on a limb when she published her debut romance e-book on Amazon.

Five years later, she has been nominated for the Romance Writers of America (RWA) Rita Awards. Her novel The Wingman has been nominated in the contemporary romance: long category.

Anders grew up in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. Her love for writing began at the age of 12 and Anders would often share her material with classmates. Her parents, who have been very supportive throughout her writing career, bought her a typewriter.

After graduating from the University of Cape Town with a BA in English literature, she moved to Johannesburg to pursue a career in journalism and then took up an opportunity to teach English in Niigata, Japan.

While in Niigata, she started writing The Unwanted Wife, which sold over 150 000 copies within two months on Amazon and made the site’s bestseller list. "At one point, it was number one on the Amazon list and Fifty Shades of Grey was number five!" says Anders.

She has also been awarded a number of trophies by Amazon for The Unwanted Wife, A Husband's Regret and A Ruthless Preposition for their impressive online sales.

Last year, Anders entered her novel The Wingman in the 2018 Rita awards and was surprised to receive the nomination as she faced stiff competition from experienced romance novelists, such as Nora Roberts, who had won for three consecutive years. On March 25, she finally received the news of her nomination from an official. "I actually missed all of his calls. I think he tried to call me 11 times and then he sent me an e-mail asking when he can call me and that let the cat out of the bag."