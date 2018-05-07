Childish Gambino has Twitter shook with new music video
US rapper and actor Donald Glover, better known as Childish Gambino, has something to say about America and it's lit!
The rapper had Twitter talking with his new song This is America which he first performed popular TV show Saturday Night Live . Gambino was the week's celebrity guest host when he released the new music video which has garnered 15 million views to date.
The song tackles the menacing realities faced by African Americans. The music video sees Gambino in a open plan building as the song begins with a choral arrangement. Things get real (and controversial) when the beat picks up and he is joined by a series of dancers who dance with and around him as he assassinates a number of people in the different scenes.
The video also features a cameo with neo soul singer, SZA.
We don’t deserve #SZA or #ChildishGambino but we are grateful that they share their royal spirit with us. #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/VwAr4W35L0— The Folklore (@thefolkloreus) May 6, 2018
Twitter users were shook and did what they do best which is to take on the platform to share their views.
#ThisIsAmerica— T (@TamarM12) May 6, 2018
we easily forget about the shootings and tragedies and get distracted by silly dances, memes and viral videos. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/JrLnUAMSFF
I can't remember the last time I watched a music video all the way to the end, let alone one five times in a row. Incredible work! #ThisIsAmerica— Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) May 6, 2018
I’m just going to drop these here because this music video is nothing but iconic. #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/TGR1RHAvtn— T I G R E S A 🐯 (@AmilliBaby) May 6, 2018
Me turning up to #ThisIsAmerica while also thinking about its underlying message pic.twitter.com/ZWRnSNuaDT— abgorl (@snguyeners) May 6, 2018
Other Twitter users noted the inclusion of the local dance craze, gwara gwara, which formed part of the choreography.
Stay woke ladies and gentlemen, in the #ThisIsAmerica video @childishgambino hit the Gwara Gwara dance made popular in South Africa✊🏿🇿🇦 #togetherwewin pic.twitter.com/O3P97YAipz— BET International 🌎 (@BET_Intl) May 6, 2018
Rwandan-born Sherrie Silver is the incredible choreographer behind #ThisIsAmerica. That explains the gwarra! pic.twitter.com/JUymX6QKvK— Devaksha Vallabhjee (@DevakshaV) May 7, 2018
This is America is expected to be part of Childish Gambino's final album, which he confirmed to Billboard magazine earlier this year.