Childish Gambino has Twitter shook with new music video

By thango ntwasa - 07 May 2018 - 14:01
Image: Getty Images

US rapper and actor Donald Glover, better known as Childish Gambino, has something to say about America and it's lit!

The rapper had Twitter talking with his new song This is America which he first performed popular TV show Saturday Night Live .  Gambino was the week's celebrity guest host when he released the new music video which has garnered 15 million views to date.  

The song tackles the menacing realities faced by African Americans. The music video sees Gambino in a open plan building as the song begins with a choral arrangement. Things get real (and controversial) when the beat picks up and he is joined by a series of dancers who dance with and around him as he assassinates a number of people in the different scenes.

The video also features a cameo with neo soul singer, SZA.

Twitter users were shook and did what they do best which is to take on the platform to share their views.

Other Twitter users noted the inclusion of the local dance craze, gwara gwara, which formed part of the choreography.

This is America is expected to be part of Childish Gambino's final album, which he confirmed to Billboard magazine earlier this year.

