Coachella-inspired beauty looks that still have us swooning
While the spectacle of #Beychella still has us shook, there were some standout beauty looks out of Palm Springs that caught our attention too. Adding a bit of polish to the otherwise very typically bohemian festival look – we sure wouldn’t mind rocking these wearable looks all year round.
1. Braided Space Buns
Space buns, as they are lovingly called, are a pretty simple style to achieve but adapting this festival favourite to braids gives them a fun twist. Whether you choose to leave half the hair loose and wrap two pigtail- like buns high on the head or gather all the braids into the buns if your braids are lighter – this style is a go-to every festival season.
2. Threaded dutch braids
Style and beauty influencer, Camila Coehlo showed us how dutch braids should be done with this pimped out version that is festival approved with coloured thread woven in-between the braids. Feeling a bit fancy? Swop out the thread for thin flexible metallic wire to elevate the look.
3. Crystal lined eyes
No one could pull off this blinged-out balaclava beauty look quite like Rihanna but we could help but notice and love the crystallized eye look borrowed from the runways of Dries van Noten peaking through. A festival substitute to traditional liner, tiny diamante stickers lined the upper lash line to add the perfect amount of sparkle to refract all that desert sunlight.
4. Textured top pony
Natural texture was left to its own devices at Coachella with high tousled ponytails showcasing curls, curls and more curls. Regardless of what curl pattern you have, whether wavy or tightly coiled – this style is effortless, stylish and easy to maintain during a hectic festival weekend – we approve.
5. Galactic liner
Forget the glitter and sparkle stickers and opt for a more toned down graphic liner look that is refined but still festival appropriate. Whether you try the double up coloured winged liner, coloured crease liner, dotted lower lash line accents or mix them all together – the rules can be slightly bent with this futuristic look.