After Uber said no, entrepreneur looks to startup own Mzansi e-taxi

What do you get when you combine a Tuk-Tuk and an Uber? You can call it Green Scooter, a new venture that plans to take over the mobile transport industry.

Founder and Managing Director of Green Scooter, Fezile Dhlamini, conceptualised the idea when he noticed that there was a need for eco-friendly transformation in the transportation industry.

To pursue his dream of making Green Scooter a reality Dhlamini left his job as Head of Social Media for a number of malls including Nelson Mandela Square and Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Dhlamini struggled to keep business partners who had the same commitment as he did towards Green Scooter. This was until he approached a Swedish-based manufacturing group who were more than keen to manufacture Zbee scooters (electric tuk-tuks) for the company.

Green Scooter vehicles are like electric vehicles which Dhlamini explains will emit zero carbon emissions, causing less harm on the environment, shying away from fossil fuels. "The entire business mantra is that we're building everything to be self-sustainable. If it cannot sustain itself then it is damaging the environment and you're just working on something that is going to cost you more to operate," said Dhlamini.

"We will be building our own charging infrastructure, it will be self-sustainable — we will be using solar power. By using solar we will not use any processed materials like coal or fossil fuels for example. We're building everything to be self sustainable," said Dhlamini.

Each Zbee scooter features sails to help make sure that passengers don't get too cold or wet from the rain. "Then we have the delivery vehicles, they also have sails on the side and a boot at the back."