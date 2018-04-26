5 minutes with DJ p.H
DJ p.H has been making his upward trajectory in the South African deejaying scene over the past couple of years. The Soulistic-signed artist has become a household name thanks to his regular slot on the Fresh Breakfast show on Metro FM, his own show, Cruise Control (also on Metro) and a video mix on Live Amp.
The versatile dj will next week get a chance to play alongside famed US rapper Chance the Rapper at the Castle Lite Unlocks Concert when he joins three other deejaying acts, including Major Leagues in what has been described as a multimedia experience that will form the transition between acts.
p.H is of course no stranger to the international scene, having performed across the world in countries across Europe, America and Africa.
We spent a few minutes chatting to the dj in the lead up to his performance at the CastleLite Unlocks Concert.
The name pH come from primary school. My friends used to call me that in class and it stuck.
I got into deejaying because I’ve always loved music, I used to and still do everything with music in the background.
Since high school I’ve always loved entertaining people so I was no stranger to the stage, I just opted for a different kind of stage.
If I wasn’t a deejay, I would be doing some cool sh*t haha!
Playing alongside Chance the Rapper means...Platforms like these are always cool but this is the one place where we need to highlight and appreciate South African music and artists more than ever.
My set will be dope. You will have to purchase tickets in order to unlock what I’m really going to get up to ;-)
My biggest achievement so far is maintaining a healthy relationship with this earth and staying alive to tell the story.
My lowest moment in life was when I realized the price of streetwise 2 will never be R9.99 like the good old days.
If I wasn't afraid, I would jump off buildings for fun but I have a fear of heights. So I’ll remain grounded for now.
If you could invite any five people for dinner, who would they be?
Thabo Mbeki, Eric Thomas, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Bruce Lee and Julius Malema.
If you had one day left to live, how would you spend it?
I’d eat great tasting unhealthy food knowing I don’t have to gym it off the next day.
Who would play you in your biopic?
Whoever it is they'd better be funny and good looking!
Which three albums changed your life?
Fresh house Flava 5; Soul Candi Sessions 3 disc 2; Hype Magazine hype sessions Vol 1
Favourite item in your wardrobe?
Black Diesel jeans and my black track pants.
Who do you think has great style?
Fistaz Mixwell, Black Coffee, Maps.
Songs that motivate me are good music; music that lasts, music made to shift “culture” and unite people.
My musical inspirations are anything and everything.
In future I would like to collaborate with artists that make sense at the time.
The South African music industry needs more order, professionalism, respect, honesty and diversity.
In future I hope to be happy doing what I love the most.