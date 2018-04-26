5 minutes with DJ p.H

DJ p.H has been making his upward trajectory in the South African deejaying scene over the past couple of years. The Soulistic-signed artist has become a household name thanks to his regular slot on the Fresh Breakfast show on Metro FM, his own show, Cruise Control (also on Metro) and a video mix on Live Amp.

The versatile dj will next week get a chance to play alongside famed US rapper Chance the Rapper at the Castle Lite Unlocks Concert when he joins three other deejaying acts, including Major Leagues in what has been described as a multimedia experience that will form the transition between acts.

p.H is of course no stranger to the international scene, having performed across the world in countries across Europe, America and Africa.

We spent a few minutes chatting to the dj in the lead up to his performance at the CastleLite Unlocks Concert.

The name pH come from primary school. My friends used to call me that in class and it stuck.

I got into deejaying because I’ve always loved music, I used to and still do everything with music in the background.

Since high school I’ve always loved entertaining people so I was no stranger to the stage, I just opted for a different kind of stage.