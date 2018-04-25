Feminine hygiene products linked to increased risk of vaginal infections

New Canadian research has raised concerns over vaginal hygiene products, suggesting that they could actually do more harm than good for women's health.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Guelph, Ontario, the study surveyed 1,435 Canadian women about their vaginal health habits, products they used, and how often they experienced any health problems.

More than 95 percent of the women reported using at least one product in or around the vaginal area, with the most commonly used products including anti-itch creams, moisturizers and lubricants, and feminine wipes.

The study also found, for the first time ever, that women who use these products were three times more likely to experience some type of vaginal infection, even though in some cases women bought the product to actually help an existing problem.