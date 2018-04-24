Take a stand on Fashion Revolution Day

Today is International Fashion Revolution Day, marking the second day of Fashion Revolution Week, which is now in its 5th year running.

Fashion Revolution Day started as a reaction to the disaster at Rana Plaza in Bangladesh where 1138 people lost their lives when a five-storey building collapsed due to structural failure. It is considered the biggest garment factory disaster to date.

Now, the movement has an active presence in over 100 countries, including South Africa.

Did you know that approximately 75 million people work to create 150 billion items of clothing every year? In the last few decades, the fashion industry has become remarkably faster and larger, increasingly driven by trends and fed by consumers' insatiable appetite for the “latest”; but at what cost?

“Have you ever wondered who made your clothes? How much they’re paid, and what their lives are like?”, the Fashion Revolution movement asks.

The industry itself is not the only thing that needs to change, how we think about and consume clothing also needs to change – that’s where Fashion Revolution steps in.

The movement prompts people to show their clothing labels and ask brands/retailers/manufacturers, #whomademyclothes, in order to promote sustainable and ethical fashion practices, encourage transparency, and celebrate fashion as a positive influence in the lives of not only the people who consume fashion, but also those who create it.