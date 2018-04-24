Jennifer Lopez's first makeup product is here!

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans the chance to channel her famous glow with an early launch from her upcoming beauty line.

The star's debut makeup collection will be released on April 26 in partnership with Inglot Cosmetics, but beauty aficionados who don't want to wait that long can now get their hands on a special "First Look" palette.

Listed on the Inglot website at $49, the palette features three "Freedom System Eye Shadows" in the shades "Pearl," "Pink Satin" and "Ivory." The richly-pigmented hues range from pale beige to bronze, and boast a sparkling finish. The palette also contains a "Freedom System HD Sculpting Powder" in the shade "Cocoa," designed for shaping and contouring with a matte finish.