Dololo video for Rouge's CEO step
Barbara-Jessica Wedi, better known by her stage name Rouge, is set to own the weekend with the release of her latest music video tonight for her single Dololo.
This follows her already sparkly start to the weekend after the rapper was nominated in two categories for the upcoming South African Music Awards (SAMAs), which were announced on Thursday evening.
Dololo made waves when the rapper made a call to action for fans to participate in the music video by sending through videos of their version of the CEO step.
The music video, set for release on SABC 1's music show Live Amp, will include clips of fans and friends dancing to Dololo's official jig called the CEO Step.
You said you want the #DOLOLO vid. Then it's only fair to be apart of the challenge. #CEOSTEP...if you step , I'll drop it simple. Tag me fam. pic.twitter.com/sqnEHMjKAC— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) April 5, 2018
GUUUUUYS!!! @PearlThusi just killed the #CEOSTEP #CEOChallenge 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) April 13, 2018
THE BAR HAS BEEN SET! #RIPWinnie pic.twitter.com/QADlFROV7o
Rouge already has music video credentials, having notched up one of the SAMA Video of the Year nominations. Her other nom was under the category Best Hip Hop Album, and like many of the nominees she will likely be tuning into Live Amp tonight to find out if she will receive a nod for the voter category, Record of the Year.
Rouge's 2017 album also saw her launch a lauded short series, New Era Sessions, which saw her win a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for Best Micro Film.
We caught up with the busy rapper to hear what we should expect from her latest musical offerings.
What people should expect from the Dololo music video is a lot of the CEO step dance, some vrrpahs and amazing features in the video.
My songs that motivate me and keep me going are Celebrity and Underrated.
I think it was high time we received the recognition we deserved in a very male driven industry. The narrative is finally changing and it was only going to happen with us taking chances on ourselves.
I knew the New Era Session could be something amazing, I just need the right team and the right story. Coming up with it took time but once we had it I knew we had something special.
My lowest moment in life was when I had lost all my deals and could not find a way through. However it was also the best thing that could have happened because that's when I wrote Mbongo Zaka.
What can people expect from me this year? A looot of music, videos and of course more TV. It is the year to become a mogul.