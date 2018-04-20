Dololo video for Rouge's CEO step

Barbara-Jessica Wedi, better known by her stage name Rouge, is set to own the weekend with the release of her latest music video tonight for her single Dololo.

This follows her already sparkly start to the weekend after the rapper was nominated in two categories for the upcoming South African Music Awards (SAMAs), which were announced on Thursday evening.

Dololo made waves when the rapper made a call to action for fans to participate in the music video by sending through videos of their version of the CEO step.

The music video, set for release on SABC 1's music show Live Amp, will include clips of fans and friends dancing to Dololo's official jig called the CEO Step.