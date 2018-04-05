Stevie Wonder just tweeted and what he said has celebs talking!

Back in 2015 Stevie Wonder joined the world of Twitter, however the 67-year-old singer, songwriter and record producer didn't have anything particularly important to tweet, until now.

Flashforward to 2018 and his first tweet commemorating American activist Dr Martin Luther King Jr has twitter users clutching their momma's pearls.

On April 4, Dr Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated by World War II soldier James Earl Ray. King was the leading voice of the Civil Rights Movement that sought to fight racial segregation in America through non-violent protests. You might also know him for his passionate 1963 speech, I Have a Dream.

April 4 has become more than just a throwback to the "apostle of non-violence" but a commemoration for continued efforts to keep his dream alive. And, that's exactly what Wonder's tweet sought to do.

"On April 4th, 1968 at 7:05 p.m. central time, Dr. King’s life was cut tragically short. 50 years later a need for his dream to be fulfilled is far greater than ever. Share your dream & post your own #DreamStillLives video. Spread love ... spread hope," it reads.