OPINION | "I'm not racist! My favourite hairstyles are black"

The cultural appropriation argument is a tired one: it’s been done to death but yet, people keep appropriating. Sometimes you can’t even get mad about it anymore – you can only sigh. Or, in Vicki Momberg’s case, you can only laugh because her act of cultural appropriation is more ridiculous than it is infuriating.

We all know who Momberg is and what she’s done. No need to go into it again. Last week, she was sentenced to three years for crimen injuria (one year suspended) and yesterday she appealed that sentence.

The woman who not only referred to black people as “k*****s” 48 times but then showed absolutely no remorse decided it was a good idea for her to show up in court sporting a new hairstyle: cornrows.