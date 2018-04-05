Film review: Five Fingers for Marseille

What makes a good superhero movie? Recent evidence suggests that you need a lead actor who is comfortable doing cable-assisted acrobatics in something skintight. You’re then also going to need a comic book to base it off of. Something obscure enough for graphic-novel hipsters to be able to smugly tell people about the hidden Easter eggs they noticed but not so far off the beaten path that Joe Soap needs to do a Google search to understand what’s going on.

Most importantly, however, you need a massive budget, the kind of budget that builds presidential compounds and funds small island nations. All those space ships, aliens and fight scenes don’t come cheap and neither does Robert Downey Jr.

Based on these criteria it is easy to see why people who know about these things have decided that Five Fingers for Marseilles should be thought of as a Western instead of a South African Avengers. Those people are mistaken.

On the surface of it Five Fingers for Marseilles is a Western. Set in the gorgeously mountainous badlands of a fictional town called Marseilles, the film flaunts a bouquet of troupes that bring to mind words like “gunslinger”.

There are horses everywhere, a pistol- toting protagonist and a gang of outlaws that are up to no good. The movie follows the story of Tau ( Vuyo Dabula ), “The Lion of Marseilles”, a lonesome renegade who returns home after being sent to prison for killing two police officers.

Before his run-in with the law, Tau had been a founding member of a crime-fighting collective known as “The Five Fingers”. He returns to find The Five Fingers scattered and missing a digit. Compounding matters is Sepoko, a menacingly androgynous villain portrayed magnificently by Hamilton Dhlamini.