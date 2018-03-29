Series to binge-watch over Easter
With the Easter holidays coming up, there is plenty time to catch up on the endless fondue of tv series that are available on popular streaming services like Netflix or Showmax. While it might not be possible to watch all of them at once (you need fresh air. Seriously, get out!) we have found some of Netflix and Showmax's most watched series you should definitely consider for an Easter(egg)-binge.
Netflix's list was rounded up from overall viewing trends globally last December and November. Data that was collected revealed that there were a lot of "cheaters," those significant others who go behind your back and watch the show you said you would watch together. If you happen to be one of these sneaky little liars who go behind their viewing partner's backs, these are some of the shows that have tempted even the most loyal of partners.
1. Narcos
2. 13 Reasons Why
3. Stranger Things
4. Orange is the New Black
5. Sense 8
6. Black Mirror
7. Marvel's the Defenders
8. Marvel's Iron Fist
9. Ozart
10. Mindhunter
However, if you want to use your 345600 seconds (which is how long the Easter break will be) diving into the shows that people took their time to savour, Netflix revealed that shows such as the royalist British series, The Crown, and comedy-drama series Dear White People were some of the shows that people consumed over time.
1. The Crown
2. Big Mouth
3. Neo Yokio
4. A Series of Unfortunate Events
5. Glow
6. Friends from College
7. Ozark
8. Atypical
9. Dear White People
10. Disjointed
South African streaming service, Showmax, also has a collection of shows you might want to consider. Although no local productions (like Tali's Wedding or iNumber Number) made the list, popular comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the all time classic, Friends made the list of most-binged shows.
1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
2. Friends
3. Game of Thrones
4. Grey's Anatomy
5. House
6. Mr Robot
7. Shameless
8. Suits
9. Taboo
10. Bing Bang Theory
Showmax's data was tallied based on user activity of shows watched in succession over a 2-3 hour period.
Got a show or movie on Netflix and Showmax you think people should be watching? Share your opinion below.