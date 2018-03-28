Women more resistant to fatigue than men in the gym

Many women are under the misapprehension that they should be training the same way as their male counterparts.

Natasha Deley; Biokineticist from Deley and Nel at Planet Fitness Platinum in Sandton says: “Before we can approach this we need to agree that men and women differ physiologically.

If we agree on this, then it makes sense that we should train ‘differently’ right?" Deley adds that ‘differently’ does not necessarily mean the “heaviness” of the weight but rather the way in which we train.

"Training heavy for women is a myth as far as I have experienced...please understand that lifting heavy will not make you big as most women think, we do not possess enough testosterone in our bodies for this to happen but that is a discussion for another time”.

With this in mind, Deley has provided some tips to help get in shape-the feminine way: