The truth behind braids....uncovered

Myth: Washing your braids makes them smell bad

Truth: If your hair smells, it means your hair and scalp are dirty. This reaction also indicates that your current hair care routine is not working. Wash your hair to get rid of oil build up, sweat, product build up and refresh your braids with dry shampoo or lightweight braid spray. It is also important to be realistic about the thickness of your braids. If you wash your hair and it doesn’t dry down completely, mildew will form under the braids and cause an unpleasant smell. It is advised to have your braids washed by a professional stylist as they have the right equipment to ensure that they are properly dried. Wear braids that are compatible with your lifestyle and hair type so that your braids will dry fast enough and prevent bad odour. Try rose water spray, dilute it with a bit of water. This will leave your hair refreshed, and won’t dry out your hair because rose water has no alcohol in it. Alchohol or Parabene free shampoos tend to be very niche and expensive hence we cannot be that prescriptive.