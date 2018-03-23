Weddings: Letsema and Kagiso

The bride sourced fabrics for the entire wedding party from India, to which she travels frequently for work. The groomsmen all wore matching, three-piece beige suits, while Letsema made her way down the isle in a satin ivory mermaid gown, with vintage embellished lace on the bodice.

According to Letsema, the couple’s families were involved with every aspect of the planning, which was essential to the success of the day. “We had several combined family meeting during the preparations, and tasked different families members with specific areas to oversee,” she says. “They worked closely with our wedding planners (De Peluche Creations), who managed the execution on the day.”

More than 900 guests attended the couple’s white wedding, so it was important for Kagiso and Letsema to create pockets of intimacy at their vintage romance-themed reception — they used a combination of square and round tables, and paid careful attention to lighting.