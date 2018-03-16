Twitter reacts to Jacob Zuma prosecution
It seems 2018 will be a tough year for former South African president Jacob Zuma after it was announced earlier today that he would be facing prosecution. National Director of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Shaun Abrahams announced the decision to reinstate all 16 charges that include money laundering and fraud. Abrahams' announcement was met with mixed reactions, and Twitter was quick to respond.
Jacob Zuma will never get a fair trial in S.A. in fact whats happening is political persecution by WMC; just like they are doing in Brazil with Lula. Zuma is being punished for radical economic transformation call. #handsOffZuma— andile (@Mngxitama) February 25, 2018
More tax payer money will be used to defend Zuma from #ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/yPHm6eG7ED— Phillip Magolego (@Phil_Mago) March 16, 2018
Shaun the sheep has just changed into a wolf #ZumaCharges— Maledu a Phookwana (@khutsom) March 16, 2018
On the other hand, some tweeps are already predicting how the former president will experience prison life.
Jail is where thief Zuma belongs...#ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/TwpETpi8M6— Uncle Sammy🇿🇦 (@MashSammy) March 16, 2018
The Twitterverse also kept its eye on the reaction of members of the Black Land First movement who have been vocal about the Zuma Must Go movement being a conspiracy against black South Africans.
Reporter: Mr Mngxithama, what's your reaction to the #ZumaCharges announcement?— Zizi (@Bathandwa95) March 16, 2018
Andile: pic.twitter.com/xQTft3WpVO
Let's agree on one thing #NyaopeMustFall it's not good for #Blf stop it pls you can't tweet truth when you are HIGH— Hlamogolo (@llutladi) March 16, 2018
