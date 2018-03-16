S Mag

Twitter reacts to Jacob Zuma prosecution

By Thango Ntwasa - 16 March 2018 - 17:00
It seems 2018 will be a tough year for former South African president Jacob Zuma after it was announced earlier today that he would be facing prosecution. National Director of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Shaun Abrahams announced the decision to reinstate all 16 charges that include money laundering and fraud. Abrahams' announcement was met with mixed reactions, and Twitter was quick to respond.

On the other hand, some tweeps are already predicting how the former president will experience prison life.

The Twitterverse also kept its eye on the reaction of members of the Black Land First movement who have been vocal about the Zuma Must Go movement being a conspiracy against black South Africans.

Tell us what you think: what are your thoughts on the decision to prosecute Jacob Zuma?

