Why it takes balls to check for prostate cancer

"I don't think there is enough education from the health department or any other level that teaches people about prostate cancer — I am one of the victims," he says, citing this as the motivation for his own involvement on awareness of prostate cancer. "Prostate cancer is in the most private parts of a man. And men don't want to talk about it."

Part of that awareness has helped Sibisi debunk myths about cancer in black communities who believe they are bewitched. "They feel that uloyiwe or people have done something to you. They try to use African medication to treat it and most of them don't tell their families what is happening. Whereas if you went to hospital to doctors who are specialised in that it can get treated especially if you know from an early stage."

Sibisi stresses that a visit to the urologist is important for men over 40. He also gives five tips on checking for symptoms of prostate cancer.

"You highlight all those things to the doctor, the doctor will go through all the procedures to make sure that all those things are addressed. This will help them determine whether you have got it or not and the kind of treatment that you will need. They will tell you what kind of medication you will need to take and all that."