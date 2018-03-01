Look, don't look? A urinal etiquette guide for the modern man

Trips to public bathrooms are generally unpleasant experiences. Shorn of the consideration people would normally show for private residences, people use public bathrooms as a space to allow their dirtiest habits free reign. If you want to add awkwardness to this experience, pop into a full male bathroom and try use the urinal. A lot can go weirdly wrong when a group of men with exposed penises occupy the same space, hence we thought it may be useful to write up a little urinal etiquette guide. One would think this kind of thing would be self evident but supposedly self evident things rarely are: