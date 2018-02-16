4 steps to nailing your face beat tonight - Wakanda style

Today could be known as "Black Panther Day" if someone was to make it official because in honesty - it might as well be. The excitement of the masses to set their eyes on the first frames of the Black Panther movie tonight is quite hard to contain.

We cannot wait to express our "black girl magic," '"melanin magic," and Wakanda style in full force; from our unapologetic traditional printed clothing to our natural hair styled into royal adornments. If your outfit for tonight is already sorted but wondering how to finish off the look, then keep on reading as we show you how to channel the women of Wakanda to inspire a face beat fit for a queen.

Tribal accents like Shuri

Shuri usually keeps her look quite youthful and fresh-faced, sporting radiant skin and hardly any makeup. However, when she switches it up for the fight, she is usually seen with a bit of colour on the eyes and graphic, tribal accents on the face.