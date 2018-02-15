S Mag

Celebrity

Celeb inspirations for what to wear to Black Panther

By S Mag - 15 February 2018 - 12:00

Tomorrow marks the release of the eagerly awaited movie Black Panther. Set in the fictional African country of Wakanda, it is causing a stir as fans plan to dress up in proudly African get up to celebrate the first black superhero movie. If, like us, you are still trying to figure out what to wear, take some inspiration from some of Mzansi's own.

Shake it up

Sho Madjozi has been ready to attend a Black Panther screening by rocking her traditional garb since she hit the scene.  Join the revolution.

 

Go all the way

Why stop at traditional wear when you can take it old school and wrap up in a faux animal cloth?  I mean, look at Cassper...a king!

 

A couple that slays together, stays together

If you and the bae are going together, why not slay together

