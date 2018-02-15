Celebrity
Celeb inspirations for what to wear to Black Panther
Tomorrow marks the release of the eagerly awaited movie Black Panther. Set in the fictional African country of Wakanda, it is causing a stir as fans plan to dress up in proudly African get up to celebrate the first black superhero movie. If, like us, you are still trying to figure out what to wear, take some inspiration from some of Mzansi's own.
Shake it up
Sho Madjozi has been ready to attend a Black Panther screening by rocking her traditional garb since she hit the scene. Join the revolution.
One of the things I’m learning while shooting #TheHistoryofXibelani is that xibelani fashion has been changing and evolving for centuries. And usually it’s the artists who introduce new styles of wearing it. It’s actually our duty to move culture forward. Shoutout to @garthvonglehn for making my idea (of being a Xigaza cover girl) a reality 😊. I’m really proud of the visuals our company (@flourishandmultiply) is making. 🍿
Go all the way
Why stop at traditional wear when you can take it old school and wrap up in a faux animal cloth? I mean, look at Cassper...a king!
A couple that slays together, stays together
If you and the bae are going together, why not slay together