Local #Baecation ideas that wont break the bank
Too often we think we need to leave our beautiful country to have a truly memorable holiday, which is actually not the case. A quick shot left can be just as inspiring and fun! Exploring our country is not only easier on the pocket, but also allows each of us to make a difference to the economy by keeping our hard-earned cash within our borders. Here are three of our favourite places for a romantic getaway.
Tzaneen, Limpopo
Limpopo, with its varied landscape and lush countryside, is one of Mzansi’s most undervalued holiday destinations. The town of Tzaneen, with its tropical weather and scenery, feels like a large garden. One can enjoy a number of hidden gems, including the nearby Magoebaskloof and the world-famous Modjadji Cycad reserve.
Stay: There are a number of lodges and hotels in the area, including the well-run Tzaneen Country Lodge.
Do: Spend a day picnicking at the beautiful Debengeni Falls, and have a drink inside the Sunland Big Baobab tree, which is said to be about 6 000 years old.
Hazyview, Mpumalanga
Mpumalanga has more than just the Kruger National Park to offer, although a bush visit always makes for a romantic outing. A drive to the small farming town of Hazyview will reveal a destination filled with adventure activities, such as quad biking; not to mention, one of the most beautiful scenic routes in the world, which includes the breathtaking God’s Window.
Stay: There are a number of options to suit the pocket, including the Protea Hotel Hazyview, guest lodges, and resorts.
Do: Explore the Panoramic Route, which includes Blyde River Canyon — the third-largest in the world; the scenic Three Rondavels; and Bourke’s Luck Potholes.
Clarens, Free State
A mere three hours drive from Johannesburg lies the picturesque town of Clarens. The small town, positioned at the foothills of the Maluti Mountains, certainly deserves its nickname, “Jewel of the Free State”. Clarens is easy to get around, as it is essentially a village square filled with quirky shops, an abundance of local artworks, and the popular Clarens Brewery.
Stay: There are a number of options for visitors, including bed and breakfasts, farm guest houses, and self-catering options, such as Highland View in the centre of town.
Do: Eat at the independent local restaurants, buy second-hand, imported winter coats for a song at The Jacket Shop, and go for beer- and cider-tasting at the local brewery.