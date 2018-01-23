Local #Baecation ideas that wont break the bank

Too often we think we need to leave our beautiful country to have a truly memorable holiday, which is actually not the case. A quick shot left can be just as inspiring and fun! Exploring our country is not only easier on the pocket, but also allows each of us to make a difference to the economy by keeping our hard-earned cash within our borders. Here are three of our favourite places for a romantic getaway.

Tzaneen, Limpopo

Limpopo, with its varied landscape and lush countryside, is one of Mzansi’s most undervalued holiday destinations. The town of Tzaneen, with its tropical weather and scenery, feels like a large garden. One can enjoy a number of hidden gems, including the nearby Magoebaskloof and the world-famous Modjadji Cycad reserve.

Stay: There are a number of lodges and hotels in the area, including the well-run Tzaneen Country Lodge.

Do: Spend a day picnicking at the beautiful Debengeni Falls, and have a drink inside the Sunland Big Baobab tree, which is said to be about 6 000 years old.

Hazyview, Mpumalanga