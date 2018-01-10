Rock the shirt dress like a queen!

There is no denying that young designer Rich Mnisi is the talk of the town at the moment. We caught up with him to get his top tip on rocking one of the summer’s must haves, a shirt dress. top three tips

The shirt dress is a classic, statement piece that can be dressed up or worn down, depending on the occasion so go wild.

One can wear this piece alone, pair it with a maxi skirt, or even wide-leg trousers.

Must-have daytime accessories for the perfect easy dressing trend are fab shades, a hat, or a statement belt.