Don’t forget to breathe!

Taking time out during the day to just breathe and meditate can make a world of difference to your spiritual and physical health. Yoga teacher Phumla Shongwe takes us through the paces.

“I knew nothing about yoga when I started. I mean, not a single thing,” says Shongwe. “My sister invited me to a class because I had tried jogging and that was a joke - I was huffing and puffing when I could still see the gate to my house.”

Gym also failed. “I couldn't stand the smell or the overly competitive vibes.” But yoga struck a cord. The instructor started with breathing exercises. "Something in my being began to rejoice! I had never just sat and breathed. I didn't know that something so simple could be so powerful," says Shongwe, 35.