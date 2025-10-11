Back home, music producer Chicco Twala has challenged businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe to sue him after she denied funding his apartheid-era film project. The dispute has reignited debate over the intersection of politics, art, and history.
Meanwhile, the Judicial Service Commission failed to fill one of four vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal after a split vote between two female judges, raising concerns about transparency and political influence in judicial appointments.
For more, you can stream and subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Simplecast, or wherever you get your news.
Follow us @SowetanLIVE for breaking updates.
PODCAST | Amapanyaza legality, Motsepe vs Twala, Hendricks' Israeli army ordeal—stories that shaped this week
This week’s headlines span law enforcement controversies, global human rights concerns, and courtroom drama.
Grab a seat and enjoy as Sowetan reporters Koena Mashale and Herman Moloi take you through those headlines.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has declared Gauteng’s Amapanyaza formation illegal, arguing it bypassed national policing structures and created confusion. However, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office insists the wardens’ work remains lawful and critical to community safety.
In global news, South African activist Dr Fatima Hendricks recounted a humiliating incident involving Israeli soldiers during a search in Gaza, sparking outrage in parliament and renewed calls for diplomatic action.
Back home, music producer Chicco Twala has challenged businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe to sue him after she denied funding his apartheid-era film project. The dispute has reignited debate over the intersection of politics, art, and history.
Meanwhile, the Judicial Service Commission failed to fill one of four vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal after a split vote between two female judges, raising concerns about transparency and political influence in judicial appointments.
For more, you can stream and subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Simplecast, or wherever you get your news.
Follow us @SowetanLIVE for breaking updates.
PODCAST | Paris tragedy, Tembisa looting and Malema's gun guilt
PODCAST | Anele vs Zille, Madlanga commission bombshell testimonies, DD Mabuza's pension feud
PODCAST | Presidency warns of coup plot, Powell under fire for US remarks, and shocking arrest in Jayden-Lee case
Trending
Latest Videos