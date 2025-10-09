Podcast

PODCAST | Crushing fear with God's Word

By Sinazo Kos - 09 October 2025 - 14:29

All of us have come across or experienced fear at some point in our lives.

Fear comes in all shapes, forms and sizes. It’s a normal feeling that comes in different situations. However, it shouldn’t dominate or consume us. 

My favourite scripture when it comes to fear, is 2 Timothy 1:7 which says “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”

This passage highlights that the spirit that should dominate inside of us, should be that of power, love and a sound mind.

Should a spirit of fear dominate your decision making, how you move, your day-to-day life, then it's the enemy using it as a tool.

This week’s episode zooms in on the different kinds of fear and what God’s perspective is on this, and how to overcome through His Word.

Sowetan

