This week’s edition of SL Cabinet is packed with the debates and dramas shaping SA’s headlines.
From radio waves to the political stage, sparks flew when Anele Mdoda clashed with DA heavyweight Helen Zille on 947. The fiery exchange over race, politics, and representation has left the nation divided – was it a necessary confrontation or political theatre?
At the Madlanga commission, police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola dropped bombshell testimony, accusing a suspended minister of blocking investigations into political killings. Meanwhile, tragedy struck in the Eastern Cape, where the murder of a matric pupil at school reignited urgent calls for youth safety and intervention.
PODCAST | Anele vs Zille, Madlanga commission bombshell testimonies, DD Mabuza's pension feud
This week’s edition of SL Cabinet is packed with the debates and dramas shaping SA’s headlines.
From radio waves to the political stage, sparks flew when Anele Mdoda clashed with DA heavyweight Helen Zille on 947. The fiery exchange over race, politics, and representation has left the nation divided – was it a necessary confrontation or political theatre?
At the Madlanga commission, police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola dropped bombshell testimony, accusing a suspended minister of blocking investigations into political killings. Meanwhile, tragedy struck in the Eastern Cape, where the murder of a matric pupil at school reignited urgent calls for youth safety and intervention.
The podcast also dives into David Mabuza’s multimillion-rand pension feud, the shocking arrest of amapiano star Tebogo G Mashego after explosive claims against the music industry, and the comeback of PA deputy president Kenny Kunene following his suspension.
Hosted by Koena Mashale and co-host Nandi Ntini, SL Cabinet unpacks the week’s toughest questions with sharp insights and engaging commentary.
SowetanLIVE
PODCAST | Ntshavheni enters the annuls of Most Influential People
PODCAST | Makashule Gana takes a gamble on the betting industry
PODCAST | Simiao sentencing, SAHRC under fire, Influencers' collab with Alabuga Start
Trending
Latest Videos