PODCAST | Abiding in God in all seasons

By Sinazo Kos - 24 September 2025 - 15:38

As we wrap up the final months of the year, one of the most important lessons I’ve learnt is that, no matter what season we’re in, it is imperative to abide in God.

Among many other benefits of being consistently anchored in your relationship with God, one that stands out is the safety and security it comes with.

Take being inside your house for example. As much as someone might try to break in, you have much more confidence that you’re safer than when you’re outside and could fall victim to anything. The same applies with abiding in God, it’s the safest place you can be in, as opposed to being outside His presence, where all kinds of danger await.

This week’s episode zooms in on the importance of abiding in God in all seasons, using scripture references to highlight how to abide in Him.

