The term upside-down Kingdom is usually used to describe the nature of God’s kingdom and how different it is from how society and the world operate.
When we look closely at the standards of God, we see how oceans apart they are from what the world deems normal. This goes down even to the most minute notions of the kind of attitudes we ought to have in different situations.
Where the world says being prideful is more advisable than apologising when you're wrong, because the latter makes you weak, the word of God reminds us that humility opens room for God to elevate us.
PODCAST | Upside-down kingdom: breaking worldly norms with God's standards
The term upside-down Kingdom is usually used to describe the nature of God’s kingdom and how different it is from how society and the world operate.
When we look closely at the standards of God, we see how oceans apart they are from what the world deems normal. This goes down even to the most minute notions of the kind of attitudes we ought to have in different situations.
Where the world says being prideful is more advisable than apologising when you're wrong, because the latter makes you weak, the word of God reminds us that humility opens room for God to elevate us.
In a society that says it's okay to hold grudges against those who've wronged you, we're encouraged in the Bible to forgive. Where we're told it's okay to dislike someone for whatever reason, the word makes it clear how important love is to possess as a believer. None of these standards is possible to uphold in our human nature.
Through the help of the Holy Spirit, we can live according to these, be set apart, represent Christ and have an effect in our societies and the world.
SowetanLIVE
PODCAST | Year-end fatigue: God remains our hope
PODCAST | Understanding holiness and purity according to the God's Word
PODCAST | Building a healthy thought life as a believer
PODCAST | Be righteous, and it shall be well
Trending
Latest Videos