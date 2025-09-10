A lot of us at this time are feeling the weight of the year on our shoulders. We’re tired emotionally, mentally and even physically.
Year-end fatigue is approaching and has already landed for some. Some of us may be tired because of how the year went for us; perhaps it took a different direction than we hoped. Some may be feeling like our daily schedules are a drag.
Whatever it is, a lot of us are feeling exhausted at this time.
PODCAST | Year-end fatigue: God remains our hope
This week’s episode seeks to emphasise that being tired is a normal part of life, and even great people in the Bible got tired and overwhelmed, and genuinely expressed this to God.
Over and above everything, leaning on God remains mandatory at such times, because that is where we draw strength from to carry on with our journey.
