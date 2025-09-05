Podcast

PODCAST | Simiao sentencing, SAHRC under fire, Influencers' collab with Alabuga Start

By SL Cabinet - 05 September 2025 - 15:39
This week’s edition of SL Cabinet takes listeners deep into some of the most pressing and emotional stories shaping SA today. From the harrowing sentencing of Phethe Simiao for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane, to the growing crisis within SAPS over political killings, the podcast unpacks difficult but necessary conversations with honesty and insight.

The team also dives into the South African Human Rights Commission’s controversial handling of racist remarks in both a popular podcast and minister Gayton McKenzie’s social media storm, sparking debates about freedom of speech, accountability, and ethics in the digital age.

Listeners will also be gripped by the shocking revelations around Russia’s Alabuga Start Programme — allegedly a front for human trafficking — and the role of South African influencers in promoting it. For sports and justice followers, the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial update brings fresh tension, including judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng’s sharp words and Kelly Khumalo’s reflections on her faith and resilience.

With unfiltered discussion, strong analysis, and engaging storytelling, SL Cabinet is more than a news wrap-up — it’s a space to process, reflect, and ask the hard questions.

Listen here:

You can also stream the latest episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

