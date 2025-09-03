We’ve heard in recent times of what some may call “purity culture”, where people intentionally make choices like living in celibacy, avoiding certain foods and practices in an attempt to remain pure.
As much as these are personal choices people make, and can be beneficial to them, they are different from what the Bible explains as holiness.
PODCAST | Understanding holiness and purity according to the God's Word
This week’s episode delves into what holiness and purity actually is, according to God’s Word and standards, as well as what it isn’t, its importance and how we can achieve it as believers in Christ.
Be blessed as you listen to the episode.
