PODCAST | Building a healthy thought life as a believer

By Sinazo Kos - 28 August 2025 - 13:49

Our thoughts can affect our entire lives. Our mental health, how we see our lives, those around us and how we approach the situations we deal with, as well as our overall life aspects.

This week’s episode zooms in on 2 Corinthians 10:5, which reads as follows: “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.”

We put emphasis on the importance of aggressively dismantling thoughts that contradict God’s Word as believers.

Thoughts that speak the opposite on the situations we face, our identity, and who God is. As you listen, let the knowledge of God and His Word rise above all other voices and opinions.

