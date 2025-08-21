Podcast

PODCAST | Be righteous, and it shall be well

By Sinazo Kos - 21 August 2025 - 15:48

Life throws us a lot of curveballs. Some are expected, some come as a shock. Nothing in this life is certain. However, God makes a promise to the righteous — it shall be well with them!

In a nutshell, this means if we have a relationship with Christ, righteousness is not attained by our works, but through our faith in Jesus as our Lord and Saviour — and you can rest assured that no matter what comes your way, it shall be well with you at the end.

It is the greatest life hack to give your life to Christ and prioritise your relationship with God through consistent prayer, study of the Word, fasting, worship, and fellowship with other believers, because this allows the Holy Spirit to work inside you, transforming your heart and mind, and your words and actions will begin to align with God’s Word.

Doing so will then make it easier to have faith that you are indeed righteous, and that God will take good and bad situations alike and cause them to work for your good. Tell the righteous it shall be well with them. — SowetanLIVE 

