PODCAST | Change: God's opportunity for new beginnings

By Sinazo Kos - 14 August 2025 - 14:58

Change is a part of our lives we cannot run away from. It can be scary, painful, dreadful, on the flip side, it can also be exciting and hopeful.

In the Word of God we are encouraged to not dwell on the past. When we do look back it should be to thank God for how far He’s brought us and how He carried us through a difficult past. We are advised against holding on to the past because we run the risk of missing what lies ahead of us.

This does not mean not dealing with pains of the past and sweeping them under the rug. Deal with them accordingly and with God. However, your focus must be on the new season more than that which you are leaving behind.

No matter the size or nature of the changing season you may be experiencing, this week’s episode encourages us to enter into the new with God because He specialises in making all things new and showing Himself in ways we would’ve never experienced had we remained in one season.

