Have you ever been in a season where things are not going the way you hoped, where you're feeling disappointed, annoyed and even angry at God, due to how things are going?
You're not the only one. Even in Bible times, authors of some chapters in the book of Psalms exhibited similar feelings, where you could tell from the tone that there's so much anger, hurt, disappointment and questions directed towards God.
PODCAST | Remaining in God despite disappointment
In fact, the Bible does say, “be angry but not sin”. It’s essential to not make this state a place of residence. It would be to our detriment to not return at the feet of our Father, because it's only in Him where we will find comfort, healing, life and possibly the answers to the questions we have.
This week’s episode focuses on how to stay in intimacy with God despite times of disappointment.
