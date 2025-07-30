Have you ever wondered what spiritual power music carries? We have many ways to grow in knowing God, but what is it about music that is so impactful? That's what this episode focuses on.
All of us have a connection to music. When we give our lives to Christ, that music begins to minister to us in different ways. Sowetan podcaster, Sinazo Kos is joined by multi-award winning gospel music veteran and pioneer, Bishop Benjamin Dube.
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in faith
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sowetan podcaster, Sinazo Kos, is joined by multi-award-winning gospel music veteran and pioneer, Bishop Benjamin Dube. He explains the link between music, growing in our faith through the Word of God, and ultimately communicating the heart and mind of God to nations.
