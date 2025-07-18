PODCAST | Presidency warns of coup plot, Powell under fire for US remarks, and shocking arrest in Jayden-Lee case

In this week’s episode of SL Cabinet, the hosts unpack a dramatic series of developments gripping SA – from political disinformation and coup warnings to a chilling child murder case.
Topping the agenda is DA MP Emma Powell, who stands accused of spreading misinformation during a controversial trip to the US. A report submitted to the National Security Council claims Powell misrepresented SA’s foreign policy and arranged the trip without authorisation. The presidency condemned her conduct, accusing the DA of aligning with a “right-wing destabilisation agenda.” Powell has denied the allegations and publicly criticised SowetanLIVE for reporting on the story.
Adding further political tension, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni warned on Tuesday of intelligence suggesting plans for a coup. While emphasising that no attempt had occurred, she confirmed that the security cluster is monitoring individuals believed to be considering such actions.
In a deeply disturbing development, 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother, Tiffany Nicole Dunn Meek, has been charged with his murder. The boy was found with blunt-force head injuries on a stairwell in Fleurhof. Forensic evidence– including blood on his bed, school uniform and books – indicates he was killed inside their home, contradicting her initial claims that he never returned from school. She remains in custody as the case unfolds.
On the law enforcement front, parliament is divided on how to proceed with serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. He accuses police minister Senzo Mchunu and his deputy, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, of interfering in investigations and protecting organised crime figures – including shutting down a task team investigating political killings and a drug syndicate in Gauteng. In response, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on leave and appointed Prof Firoz Cachalia as interim police minister.
Listen below:
PODCAST | Presidency warns of coup plot, Powell under fire for US remarks, and shocking arrest in Jayden-Lee case
Listen below:
