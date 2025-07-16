PODCAST | Same God throughout generations

Have you ever wondered why old songs and hymns hit the way they do? For many of us, old songs that we grew up listening to, or singing at church, are more relatable and they bless us more than modern music does.

The composition was really good and heartfelt, and the songs remind us of the gospel that raised us, but there’s a deeper reason they are so impactful to us.

Many Psalmists have written about God's longevity. From expressing the evidence presented by forefathers of the works that God did, to them testifying that throughout their lifetime, God has remained the same, to God himself stating that he will never change, and is constant throughout generations. This all points to one theme: God's magnitude, reliability and faithfulness remain the same. Throughout scripture, God’s consistency and generational dependability is reiterated.