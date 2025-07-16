Podcast

PODCAST | Same God throughout generations

16 July 2025 - 11:55

Have you ever wondered why old songs and hymns hit the way they do? For many of us, old songs that we grew up listening to, or singing at church, are more relatable and they bless us more than modern music does.

The composition was really good and heartfelt, and the songs remind us of the gospel that raised us, but there’s a deeper reason they are so impactful to us.

Many Psalmists have written about God's longevity. From expressing the evidence presented by forefathers of the works that God did, to them testifying that throughout their lifetime, God has remained the same, to God himself stating that he will never change, and is constant throughout generations. This all points to one theme: God's magnitude, reliability and faithfulness remain the same. Throughout scripture, God’s consistency and generational dependability is reiterated.

Old hymns, and songs don't only bless us because they remind us of Sunday mornings, and prayer times with our grandparents, but they are a reminder that the same God who was faithful generations before us, to our great grandparents, our grandparents, our parents and our older siblings, is the same God we call on and worship today. Old hymns speak to his credibility.

His long standing track record, the fact that our forefathers wrote and sang heartfelt songs about him, echoes to our generation that he was trusted then, therefore we can trust him now. Giving one's life to Christ was the best option back then, it still is, even today.

