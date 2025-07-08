Podcast

PODCAST | God shows up when you experience a dry season

By Sinazo Kos - 08 July 2025 - 13:51
This week's episode of Deeply Rooted: Jesus’ living water in dry seasons.
Have you ever been through a dry season? You know, those moments where you feel like you are running on empty? Where you feel all alone, abandoned, burnt out, and just generally a void you cannot explain?

We've all been there at some point in our lives, and guess what? Although we may feel alone, it doesn't have to be that way. This week's episode highlights the reality of such moments.

God acknowledges that in this life, that we will go through different life experiences that will sometimes leave us dry. Whether that's the end of a connection, weariness due to work or loss. 

In the midst of all that, we attempt to self-soothe through reaching out to loved ones for comfort or through our hobbies, while some ironically choose to swamp themselves in work, all to avoid sitting with the dryness they are experiencing.

