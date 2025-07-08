Have you ever been through a dry season? You know, those moments where you feel like you are running on empty? Where you feel all alone, abandoned, burnt out, and just generally a void you cannot explain?
We've all been there at some point in our lives, and guess what? Although we may feel alone, it doesn't have to be that way. This week's episode highlights the reality of such moments.
God acknowledges that in this life, that we will go through different life experiences that will sometimes leave us dry. Whether that's the end of a connection, weariness due to work or loss.
PODCAST | God shows up when you experience a dry season
Image: Supplied
Have you ever been through a dry season? You know, those moments where you feel like you are running on empty? Where you feel all alone, abandoned, burnt out, and just generally a void you cannot explain?
We've all been there at some point in our lives, and guess what? Although we may feel alone, it doesn't have to be that way. This week's episode highlights the reality of such moments.
God acknowledges that in this life, that we will go through different life experiences that will sometimes leave us dry. Whether that's the end of a connection, weariness due to work or loss.
In the midst of all that, we attempt to self-soothe through reaching out to loved ones for comfort or through our hobbies, while some ironically choose to swamp themselves in work, all to avoid sitting with the dryness they are experiencing.
– SowetanLIVE
PODCAST | God is using a new generation to glorify his name
The quiet strength that comes with disciplined restraint
PODCAST | How Christ's message spread in Africa
Trending
Latest Videos