The history of the Gospel’s effect in Africa is a rich and complex topic, with various factors contributing to its spread across the continent.
Though there are different accounts and notions behind what fuelled the spread of the message of Christ in Africa, in our continent, the Word of God and historical records paint a clearer picture.
This week’s episode shines a light on the truth of the Word and historical studies, highlighting the journey of Africans receiving the message of Christ. This dates back to the 1st century, about 35 — 40AD, recorded in the Bible, where an Ethiopian was eager to learn about Christ upon receiving Him as their saviour, and then brought the message home.
Various historical records also attest that the message of Christ had an effect on the continent long before European influence.
PODCAST | How Christ's message spread in Africa
Image: 123RF
Beyond being a history lesson, this week’s episode aims to show how intentional our Heavenly Father was in ensuring that we, too, have an opportunity to partake in the abundant and eternal life He afforded us through the work of the Cross.
As you listen, keep at the forefront of your mind that God loved us deeply and ensured that the Gospel reaches us, too. Jesus loves you. God bless. — SowetanLIVE
