Deputy president Paul Mashatile has poured cold water on claims the government of national unity (GNU) would be at risk if he were to become ANC president, saying the arrangement is working well.
"I think they are just seeing ghosts," he said in an interview with IN THE KNOW with Sowetan, a new podcast. "The GNU is working well. Anybody who comes in as leader of the ANC will have no reason to change it if it is working well – me included.
"So people must relax. We are happy with the GNU, and as long as it continues to work the way it works, no problem," he said.
The GNU was formed last year after the ANC lost its outright majority during the general elections.
Asked about the performance of non-ANC ministers and claims by some that they seem to be working hard, Mashatile said he would score the GNU 8/10 because of its general performance.
"There is this issue that some ministers are doing better than others ... it may well be true but my observation as a leader of government business, I see ministers who are all performing," he said.
He said some ministers might be getting more publicity than others who are equally working hard.
"There are ministers who are good at publicising their work. There are others who are not very good [at publicising their work] but it doesn't mean they are not working, so it is always that challenge that some ministers when they go and launch something they already have the media [and] some ministers don't."
IN THE KNOW | I will not kick DA out of GNU if I become president – Mashatile
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Deputy president Paul Mashatile talks about the GNU, the National Dialogue price tag, the controversy around his trips abroad and the possibility of facing Patrice Motsepe in the race for the ANC presidency. Mashatile is in conversation with Sowetan editor in chief, Sibongakonke Shoba, in Sowetan's new podcast, IN THE KNOW.
He also said there was also an argument that some DA ministers were announcing projects that were started by ANC ministers, which he said was "true".
"You cannot fault them because when there is a new minister that minister is now in charge and they have to announce those things and sometimes it would come across as if it is their new ideas because ministers don't necessarily want to give credit to their predecessor.
"If you look at the GNU as a whole, it is working as a team. "
He added that during cabinet meetings, the GNU operated as a single unit, focused on tackling the country’s key challenges including the economy, job creation and ensuring the state was capable to deliver.
"The GNU is working very hard, although there have been some problems in the past, especially with the VAT argument, but beyond that I think we are very focused."
Asked whether he would maintain the GNU in its current form, Mashatile said it was always the ANC’s intention to work with all parties – a move he fully supports.
He also said the DA was not the first party the ANC approached when they were looking at creating a coalition government. While the DA suggested that only it and the ANC should form a government because they had the numbers, the ANC insisted on including others.
"They said we don't need these others and we said 'no, lets bring everybody who is willing to come in and I supported that view; and I was very clear that I think that is the right approach. Those who didn't want to come in, we tried to persuade them because I wanted all these parties to come. I thought it would be good to have the EFF, MK Party...
"I know that some people were saying Mashatile does not want the DA, he prefers the EFF, no, that is not true. I am determined to work with anybody who was committed that we should work together. I knew that there would be quarrels there, we don't come from the same school of thought as these parties."
