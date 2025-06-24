In SA, June offers a time of reflection on the legacy of the youth of 1976 and how today's young people are navigating life's challenges and even victories.
In earlier days, prioritising one’s relationship with God was usually viewed as an “old people thing” where young people were not as devoted. In recent years we’ve seen a shift, where an increasing number of young people are giving their lives to Christ, going to church and proudly and publicly seeking God.
This is a fulfilment of an old prophecy spoken by the prophet Joel, where he said in the last days God would put His people upon all flesh, he narrowed it down to include young people (sons and daughters).
God wants to use each of them to fulfil His mandate, not only in the church but globally. He places young people in schools, workplaces and families to magnify the glory of His work.
PODCAST | God is using a new generation to glorify his name
God wants to use our authentic personalities, abilities and experiences to make Him known and to be part of what He wants to fulfil in every season, all unto His glory.
This week’s Deeply Rooted episode, shines a spotlight on this, backed by the Word of God. God bless you as you listen, you are loved.
