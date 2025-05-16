Podcast

PODCAST | 'White genocide', HIV/Aids funds, Tshwane's R498m settlements plan and Chiefs win at last

16 May 2025 - 15:48
In this week’s must-listen episode of the SL Cabinet Podcast, host Koena Mashale is joined by youth voices Masego Letsoalo and Aysha Ramatena to unpack the week’s most pressing SA headlines.

The team delves into minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s dismissal of “white genocide” claims, highlighting her assertion that such narratives lack evidence and undermine national unity.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s response to the US withdrawal of HIV/Aids funding is also examined, emphasising the government's commitment to sustaining progress in combating the epidemic despite financial setbacks.

The tragic death of medical intern Dr Alulutho Mazwi, who collapsed while on duty, prompts a discussion on the working conditions of healthcare professionals and the need for systemic reforms.

The episode also covers the City of Tshwane’s R498m plan to formalise informal settlements, aiming to provide essential services to underserved communities.

On a lighter note, the hosts celebrate Mamelodi Sundowns clinching their eighth consecutive league title and Kaizer Chiefs ending a decade-long trophy drought with a Nedbank Cup victory.

Tune in for an insightful exploration of these stories and their effect on SA society.

