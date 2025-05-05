Podcast

PODCAST | SL Cabinet discusses tragic case of three off-duty SAPS constables and other big stories

05 May 2025 - 12:32
The SL Cabinet.
The SL Cabinet.

In this episode, the team delves into two major stories making headlines.

The SL Cabinet discusses the tragic case of three off-duty SAPS constables: Keamogetswe Buys, Boipelo Senoge, and Cebekhulu Linda, who were found dead in the Hennops River near Centurion after being reported missing for nearly a week. They explore the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and the ongoing investigation.

Next, the team examines the rescue of 44 Ethiopian nationals, including 17 minors, who were found locked in a house in Parkmore, Sandton. They discuss the conditions they were found in, the potential human trafficking implications and the broader context of such incidents in Johannesburg.

The team also addresses the controversy surrounding podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, who made derogatory remarks about media personality Minnie Dlamini. They discuss the public backlash, MultiChoice's response and the broader implications for digital content regulation.

Tune in to this episode for in-depth discussions on these pressing issues. You can find SL Cabinet on iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on all social media platforms @SowetanLIVE for updates.

SowetanLIVE 

Police retrieve car three missing constables were in

Police have confirmed that a car that was pulled out of the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, on Thursday, is the one three of their members were ...
News
4 days ago

Handbag and other items found in constables' car after it is pulled out of Hennops River

The car was retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, just after 2pm on Thursday, more than two hours after it was located.
News
4 days ago

Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted on the wall'

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the car in which three police constables were travelling when they disappeared last week may ...
News
4 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally