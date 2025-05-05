PODCAST | SL Cabinet discusses tragic case of three off-duty SAPS constables and other big stories

In this episode, the team delves into two major stories making headlines.
The SL Cabinet discusses the tragic case of three off-duty SAPS constables: Keamogetswe Buys, Boipelo Senoge, and Cebekhulu Linda, who were found dead in the Hennops River near Centurion after being reported missing for nearly a week. They explore the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and the ongoing investigation.
Next, the team examines the rescue of 44 Ethiopian nationals, including 17 minors, who were found locked in a house in Parkmore, Sandton. They discuss the conditions they were found in, the potential human trafficking implications and the broader context of such incidents in Johannesburg.
The team also addresses the controversy surrounding podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, who made derogatory remarks about media personality Minnie Dlamini. They discuss the public backlash, MultiChoice's response and the broader implications for digital content regulation.
Tune in to this episode for in-depth discussions on these pressing issues. You can find SL Cabinet on iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on all social media platforms @SowetanLIVE for updates.
